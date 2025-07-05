Road rage turns fatal in Bhilwara: Man beaten to death over minor collision

JAIPUR: A man was brutally beaten to death by a group of 8-10 people after a minor collision between a car and a handcart in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Friday evening.
According to the local police, the incident occurred in the Jahazpur area, where four men — Sitaram, Sikandar, Dilkhush, and Deepak — were returning home after attending a social function.
Just a short distance from home, their car allegedly touched a handcart. An argument broke out, during which the handcart operator, along with 8-10 of his associates, dragged 25-year old Sitaram out of the vehicle through the window and assaulted him mercilessly.
Despite efforts by his three companions to intervene, the attackers did not stop. Sitaram, a 25-year old young man, finally succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
In the immediate aftermath, police brought the three other car occupants to the local police station. They were reportedly released after senior officers arrived at the station. Family members of the victims also reached the station, demanding action.
With the victim being a Hindu and the handcart owner who attacked being a Muslim, tension soon escalated. A heavy police force from ten nearby police stations was deployed in the area late at night. The body of the deceased has been kept at the hospital mortuary, and a large crowd has gathered outside the hospital.
Police have arrested one accused, identified as Sharif, a resident of the area and the owner of the handcart. A search is underway to locate other suspects involved in the attack.
Local MLA Gopiram Meena, along with Superintendent of Police and other senior officials, visited the spot. The atmosphere remains tense, and heavy security has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
As tensions remain high, the local police has prohibited any Taziya processions being carried out in the area on July 5th and 6th.