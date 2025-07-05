Road rage turns fatal in Bhilwara: Man beaten to death over minor collision

JAIPUR: A man was brutally beaten to death by a group of 8-10 people after a minor collision between a car and a handcart in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Friday evening.

According to the local police, the incident occurred in the Jahazpur area, where four men — Sitaram, Sikandar, Dilkhush, and Deepak — were returning home after attending a social function.

Just a short distance from home, their car allegedly touched a handcart. An argument broke out, during which the handcart operator, along with 8-10 of his associates, dragged 25-year old Sitaram out of the vehicle through the window and assaulted him mercilessly.

Despite efforts by his three companions to intervene, the attackers did not stop. Sitaram, a 25-year old young man, finally succumbed to his injuries on the spot.