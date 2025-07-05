Royal kitchen upholds 186-yr-old tradition of Tabarruk in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Chhota Imambara in City of Nawabs is buzzing with hectic activity for the last nine days during the ongoing sacred month of Muharram as the royal kitchen (Bawarchikhana) comes alive with traditional preparation of 20,000 servings of royal offering (tabarruk- blessed food) daily till the day of Muharram which falls on Sunday.

Operated by the Hussainabad Trust, the Chhota Imambara Bawarchikhana prepares these offerings which are sent to various imambaras, mausoleums, and karbalas across the City of Nawabs to be distributed among those attending the majlis.

Muharram, the first and one of the most sacred months of the Islamic calendar, marks the beginning of the Hijri New Year. As per tradition, the exact date of Muharram is determined based on the sighting of the moon.

Moreover, tabarruk is also delivered to 325 Nawabi-e-Awadh (royal) families, while upholding a tradition of 186 years. Interestingly, the offerings are cooked in desi ghee over a wood fire and served in earthen vessels. A budget of Rs 47 lakh has been allocated for the entire arrangement.

According to Nawab Masood Abdullah, a descendant of Nawab-e-Awadh Tajdar Mohammad Ali Shah, his ancestors started this royal kitchen in 1839. Their tradition has been continuing for 186 years.

As per the menu of tabarruk, for five days, fried potato curry (gravy dish), bakharkhani (sweet red bread) and khamiri roti are distributed among the devotees attending majlis to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

For the remaining four days, chana dal, khamiri roti and bakharkhani are distributed. The menu of the traditional Tabarruk happens to be completely vegetarian.