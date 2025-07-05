Srinagar records fourth warmest night in July as heat wave conditions persist

SRINAGAR: Heat wave conditions persist in Kashmir, with Srinagar recording the fourth most warmest night in July.

A MeT official said Srinagar recorded the 24.5 degrees Celsius temperature during the night. It was 6.3 degrees Celsius above normal for Srinagar.

According to independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif, at 24.5°C, Srinagar recorded the 4th highest ever minimum temperature in July.

“The third-highest minimum temperature in Srinagar, 24.6°C, was recorded on July 28, 2024. The second highest of 24.8°C was recorded on July 29, 2024 while the highest minimum temperature in Srinagar in the month of July is 25.2°C, which was recorded on July 21, 1988,” he said.