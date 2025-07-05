Srinagar records fourth warmest night in July as heat wave conditions persist

SRINAGAR: Heat wave conditions persist in Kashmir, with Srinagar recording the fourth most warmest night in July.
A MeT official said Srinagar recorded the 24.5 degrees Celsius temperature during the night. It was 6.3 degrees Celsius above normal for Srinagar.
According to independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif, at 24.5°C, Srinagar recorded the 4th highest ever minimum temperature in July.
“The third-highest minimum temperature in Srinagar, 24.6°C, was recorded on July 28, 2024. The second highest of 24.8°C was recorded on July 29, 2024 while the highest minimum temperature in Srinagar in the month of July is 25.2°C, which was recorded on July 21, 1988,” he said.
The Qazigund, which is the gateway of Kashmir, in the night recorded the temperature of 23.4°C, which is its highest ever minimum temperature in July.
According to Arif, the previous record of minimum temperature in Qazigund for July was 22.8°C, which was recorded on July 18, 1997.
The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded the minimum temperature of 20.0 degree Celsius tonight, which was its 2nd highest minimum temperature in July.
The highest minimum temperature of Pahalgam in the month of July is 20.2°C, which was recorded on July 30, 2013.
Srinagar yesterday recorded the second-hottest day of this season with the day temperature touching 35.3 degree Celsius.
The hottest day in Srinagar this season was 35.5 degrees, which was recorded twice on June 20 and June 24.
Srinagar yesterday was hotter than Jammu, where the maximum day temperature was 35 °C
Jammu comparatively remains hotter than the Valley.
The continuous heat wave conditions have caused drinking water scarcity in some areas due to depletion of water resources across the Valley.
Due to the ongoing heatwave, the authorities have announced an early summer break for schools and colleges. There are calls from parents and civil society members to extend the summer break for students due to continuous heat wave conditions.
Authorities have urged people to stay hydrated and avoid peak afternoon hours outdoors.