Sukhbir Badal declared 'Tankhaiya' by Takht Patna Sahib for failing to appear before it

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been declared "tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Takht Patna Sahib (one of the five supreme temporal seats of sikhs) due to his failure to appear before it and thereby undermining its authority.
Sources said the decision is an outcome of Sukhbir's failure to appear before the Takht despite being summoned twice.
It is understood that this development would further escalate clashes between Sikh religious authorities and political figures.
Badal was called to present himself before the panj pyaras (five beloved ones) following allegations related to his role in supporting individuals found guilty of violating a ‘hukamnama’ (religious edict).
While making this announcement, Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Baldev Singh said, "This action has been taken in view of the events that began on May 21 when unauthorized and unconstitutional interference was carried out by the Jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, challenging the established norms, constitution and authority of Takht Patna Sahib. Sukhbir Badal was involved in influencing and interfering with the affairs of Takht Patna Sahib, particularly during a series of controversial decisions and actions surrounding the status of fromer Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh Gohar.’’
Despite repeated summons, Badal did not appear before the Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones) at the Takht Patna Sahib. However, citing ill health Badal had sought more time thus thereafter the takht in mid-June issued a fresh edict granting him twenty days more to appear before the Takht.
"Badal was given two opportunities to appear and present his position, but he failed to do so. Even after an extension of twenty days reportedly granted at the request of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Badal did not comply. By repeatedly ignoring the summons and undermining the authority of Takht Patna Sahib, Badal has violated the religious code. As a result, he is hereby declared Tankhayia,’’ he said.
Instead the party leaders stated that Badal would follow the directions of the Akal Takht Jathedar in religious affairs.
On this development, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said it was an act which was beyond their jurisdiction and one that creates confusion within the Panth (Sikh community) and added that the traditions and customs of the Khalsa Panth are meant to resolve community issues, not to create crises within the community.
"Undermining the supremacy of Akal Takht Sahib is inappropriate and such actions could lead to internal discord within the Sikh community. While Takht Patna Sahib holds great respect within the Sikh world, the authority to deliberate on Panthic matters lies solely with Akal Takht,” he added.
Dhami warned that if the supremacy of Akal Takht is being challenged by other Takhts, it would severely damage the essence and richness of Sikh traditions.
In August last year the Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of sikhs) declared Badal a ‘tankhaiya’ for “some decisions” during his tenure as Punjab deputy chief minister from 2007-17. He was later awarded religious punishment by the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht and directed to wash utensils and clean shoes, and bathrooms. In December last year there was an attempt on his life at the main entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he was performing religious atonement as ordered by Akal Takht.