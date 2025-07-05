Sukhbir Badal declared 'Tankhaiya' by Takht Patna Sahib for failing to appear before it

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been declared "tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Takht Patna Sahib (one of the five supreme temporal seats of sikhs) due to his failure to appear before it and thereby undermining its authority.

Sources said the decision is an outcome of Sukhbir's failure to appear before the Takht despite being summoned twice.

It is understood that this development would further escalate clashes between Sikh religious authorities and political figures.

Badal was called to present himself before the panj pyaras (five beloved ones) following allegations related to his role in supporting individuals found guilty of violating a ‘hukamnama’ (religious edict).

While making this announcement, Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Baldev Singh said, "This action has been taken in view of the events that began on May 21 when unauthorized and unconstitutional interference was carried out by the Jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, challenging the established norms, constitution and authority of Takht Patna Sahib. Sukhbir Badal was involved in influencing and interfering with the affairs of Takht Patna Sahib, particularly during a series of controversial decisions and actions surrounding the status of fromer Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh Gohar.’’

Despite repeated summons, Badal did not appear before the Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones) at the Takht Patna Sahib. However, citing ill health Badal had sought more time thus thereafter the takht in mid-June issued a fresh edict granting him twenty days more to appear before the Takht.

"Badal was given two opportunities to appear and present his position, but he failed to do so. Even after an extension of twenty days reportedly granted at the request of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Badal did not comply. By repeatedly ignoring the summons and undermining the authority of Takht Patna Sahib, Badal has violated the religious code. As a result, he is hereby declared Tankhayia,’’ he said.