Survey underway to identify suitable candidates for Bihar polls, says RJD chief Lalu Prasad at national executive meeting

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was formally elected as national president of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday. Though he was elected unopposed on June 24, a formal announcement about him being elected for the 13th term was made at the party’s national council meeting on Saturday (July 5, 2025).

Addressing workers at the national council meeting, Lalu exuded confidence that a new government with coalition partners would be formed in Bihar after assembly elections, barely three-four months away.

He appealed to workers not to miss this opportunity and work hard to ensure the victory of coalition partners' candidates in elections. “Is baar nahi chukna hai. Hum sablog mil-jul kar sarkar banayenge. Ek joot rahiye (Don’t miss the opportunity this time. We will form the next government with coalition partners. So, remain united),” he told the workers amid applause from the gathering.

RJD chief said that he had never compromised with the party’s ideology and has always given priority to the organisation. He took credit for the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations and always followed Ram Manohar Lohia’s ideology.

He cautioned people against the BJP-RSS conspiracy to change the Constitution and ruin Indian democracy. “BJP-RSS should be taught a lesson in the coming election. It will be possible only when you all remain united,” he added.

He said party would give tickets in the forthcoming assembly elections based on the performance of the prospective candidates (workers) in their respective assembly constituencies.

"A survey is being conducted by the party for this purpose. Tickets will be allotted to suitable candidates after consultation with Tejashwi,” he asserted.

He said that he has handed over the mantle to his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, due to his poor health condition. He, however, said that he would be available for the party and its workers without caring for his health.