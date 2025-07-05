Survey underway to identify suitable candidates for Bihar polls, says RJD chief Lalu Prasad at national executive meeting

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was formally elected as national president of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday. Though he was elected unopposed on June 24, a formal announcement about him being elected for the 13th term was made at the party’s national council meeting on Saturday (July 5, 2025).
Addressing workers at the national council meeting, Lalu exuded confidence that a new government with coalition partners would be formed in Bihar after assembly elections, barely three-four months away.
He appealed to workers not to miss this opportunity and work hard to ensure the victory of coalition partners' candidates in elections. “Is baar nahi chukna hai. Hum sablog mil-jul kar sarkar banayenge. Ek joot rahiye (Don’t miss the opportunity this time. We will form the next government with coalition partners. So, remain united),” he told the workers amid applause from the gathering.
RJD chief said that he had never compromised with the party’s ideology and has always given priority to the organisation. He took credit for the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations and always followed Ram Manohar Lohia’s ideology.
He cautioned people against the BJP-RSS conspiracy to change the Constitution and ruin Indian democracy. “BJP-RSS should be taught a lesson in the coming election. It will be possible only when you all remain united,” he added.
He said party would give tickets in the forthcoming assembly elections based on the performance of the prospective candidates (workers) in their respective assembly constituencies.
"A survey is being conducted by the party for this purpose. Tickets will be allotted to suitable candidates after consultation with Tejashwi,” he asserted.
He said that he has handed over the mantle to his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, due to his poor health condition. He, however, said that he would be available for the party and its workers without caring for his health.
He also appealed to party leaders to support Tejashwi wholeheartedly. Expressing his views on the occasion, Tejashwi said that those aspiring for party tickets should start work in their respective constituencies.
“There is no need to move around the party office in Patna. Go to your constituency and work for strengthening the party’s base,” he said.
Earlier, former chief minister and leader of the Opposition in state assembly, Rabri Devi, appealed to party workers to refuse documents for the Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls.
“Refuse the SIR documents when officials concerned visit you,” she said at the national council meeting of the RJD. She expressed surprise over the Aadhar card not being included in the list of documents required for verification of electoral rolls.
“Hand over your Aadhar cards only when they ask for documents,” she asserted.
Lalu was handed over a certificate of his election as national president for the 13th term by Ramchandra Purbe and Chitranjan Gagan, who were appointed as election observers.
Delegates from other states, including M V Shreyams Kumar, who heads RJD’s Kerala unit, were also present on the occasion. RJD was founded on July 5, 1997 after a split in old Janata Dal.