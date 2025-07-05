Thai Lion flight to Bangkok from Kolkata cancelled following ‘technical snag’

KOLKATA: A Thai Lion flight on Kolkata-Bangkok route was cancelled on Saturday after it returned to the parking bay at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata following detection of a ‘technical snag’. All 130 passengers were disembarked from the flight and taken to a hotel.

According to the AAI officials at the NSCBI Airport the flight was scheduled to take off from Kolkata at 2.35 am on Saturday.

The plane started moving from the taxiway towards the runway at the specified time. But it suddenly stopped on the way to the runway. It is reported that the flap of the plane malfunctioned.

It is alleged that the passengers were kept inside the plane for about three hours after the incident. The passengers said that the air conditioning system of the plane was not working. They had to face severe problems. At that time, the technicians were working on the wing. Finally, at 5:30 am on Saturday, the airline informed that a ‘technical snag’ had been detected in the Boeing 737-800 new generation aircraft and so it was unable to fly.

An AAI official said the aircraft developed a flap-related problem.

“Thai Lion landed at Kolkata Airport at 1.23 am, with 151 passengers on board from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. The aircraft took push back from parking bay 60R at 2.35 am. After taking push back it reported a technical problem and requested return to bay. The flight once again parked at parking stand 34 at 2.43 am. All 130 passengers were sent to a hotel,” the official added.