Uttarakhand CM Dhami guides oxen, joins paddy sowing in Khatima; pays tribute to farmers and traditions

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami swapped his official duties for the humble task of a farmer on Saturday, personally participating in paddy sowing on his private farmland in Nagra Terai, Khatima.

The rare gesture was a powerful tribute to the unwavering hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of the state's farming community.

Embracing traditional agricultural practices, CM Dhami offered fervent prayers to Bhumiyan Devta (the deity of land), Lord Indra (God of rains), and Meghraj (God of clouds). These invocations were accompanied by the melodious, culturally significant strains of the Hudkiya Baul, a folk instrument historically played in Uttarakhand's farmlands to seek blessings for a bountiful harvest.

The Chief Minister's hands-on involvement in the sowing activity, coupled with his visible deep cultural connect with the farming community, generated overwhelming enthusiasm among local residents.

"It was truly inspiring to see our Chief Minister working alongside us, getting his hands dirty. It shows he understands our struggles," remarked Rajkishore, a local farmer.

Observers noted that this inspirational initiative powerfully underscores the state government’s unwavering commitment to recognizing and honouring the pivotal role farmers play in Uttarakhand’s economy.