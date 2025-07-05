Uttarakhand panchayat polls: From IPS officers to Colonels, educated elite reshape rural leadership

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's upcoming panchayat elections are witnessing a significant paradigm shift, with highly qualified professionals -- from retired IPS officers and army colonels to teachers and IT specialists -- entering the fray, signalling a new era for rural governance.

Voting for the two-phase polls is set to begin on July 24. Gone are the days when a village head was rarely educated beyond basic schooling. This election cycle sees a remarkable influx of candidates with impressive credentials, eager to serve their communities and test their fortunes in the grassroots democratic process.

This "new craze," as local observers describe it, is attracting widespread attention across the Himalayan state.

Amidst the usual political manoeuvring, two small villages in Uttarakhand – Gunji in Kumaon and Birgan in Garhwal – have set inspiring precedents. Their residents have unanimously chosen leaders whose lives exemplify service and dedication, completely bypassing the electoral process.

In Gunji, villagers elected retired IPS officer and former Inspector General (Jails) Vimla Gusain unopposed. Similarly, in Birgan, Pauri district, retired Indian Army Colonel Yashpal Singh Negi was chosen as the Gram Pradhan without contest.

"This is not just a testament to rural unity and wisdom in democracy, but it also shows that people are now bringing forward capable and selfless leadership to change the direction and condition of their villages," Bhriguram, a local villager noted.