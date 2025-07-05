Uttarakhand panchayat polls: From IPS officers to Colonels, educated elite reshape rural leadership

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's upcoming panchayat elections are witnessing a significant paradigm shift, with highly qualified professionals -- from retired IPS officers and army colonels to teachers and IT specialists -- entering the fray, signalling a new era for rural governance.
Voting for the two-phase polls is set to begin on July 24. Gone are the days when a village head was rarely educated beyond basic schooling. This election cycle sees a remarkable influx of candidates with impressive credentials, eager to serve their communities and test their fortunes in the grassroots democratic process.
This "new craze," as local observers describe it, is attracting widespread attention across the Himalayan state.
Amidst the usual political manoeuvring, two small villages in Uttarakhand – Gunji in Kumaon and Birgan in Garhwal – have set inspiring precedents. Their residents have unanimously chosen leaders whose lives exemplify service and dedication, completely bypassing the electoral process.
In Gunji, villagers elected retired IPS officer and former Inspector General (Jails) Vimla Gusain unopposed. Similarly, in Birgan, Pauri district, retired Indian Army Colonel Yashpal Singh Negi was chosen as the Gram Pradhan without contest.
"This is not just a testament to rural unity and wisdom in democracy, but it also shows that people are now bringing forward capable and selfless leadership to change the direction and condition of their villages," Bhriguram, a local villager noted.
According to election office sources, under Section 53(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a candidate is declared elected unopposed if they are the sole nominee.
This tradition has been observed in various parts of the State before, particularly in tribal areas like Jaunsar-Bawar. A village in Nainital district has also consistently chosen its Gram Pradhan unopposed for years, with one past election even decided by a coin toss.
Vimla Gusain, a native of Gunji village in Pithoragarh district, recently retired from police service and holds the distinction of being Uttarakhand's first woman Jail Superintendent.
Colonel Yashpal Singh Negi, from Birgan village in Pauri Garhwal's Bironkhal block, returned to his village after three decades of distinguished service in the army.
The ongoing nomination process for panchayat elections continues to reveal a diverse pool of highly qualified individuals vying for positions ranging from Gram Pradhan to Block Development Committee members and District Panchayat members.
Kavita Arya, a private school teacher, resigned from her job to contest for Gram Pradhan from Basani village in Haldwani. Diksha Bisht and Vaishali Negi, both B.Ed graduates from Gaulapar, are also in the race for Gram Pradhan.
Meena Pandey, who previously assisted her husband in business and politics, now dreams of becoming the Block Pramukh of Haldwani, confident her qualifications will benefit the local populace.
Neelu Negi, a Political Science postgraduate who runs a SHG, is actively campaigning, aiming to make a significant impact in her area.