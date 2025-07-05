‘Wealth is getting concentrated in the hands of some rich, poor are increasing’: Union Minister Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday expressed concern over the "rising" number of poor, and said wealth was getting concentrated in the hands of some affluent people.

There is a need for decentralisation of wealth, Gadkari said during an event in Nagpur, where he touched upon a range of issues, including agriculture, manufacturing, taxation and public-private partnerships in infrastructure development.

"Slowly the number of poor people is increasing and wealth is getting centralised in the hands of some wealthy people. It should not happen," the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

The economy must grow in a manner that creates jobs and uplifts rural areas, he said.

"We are looking at an economic option that will create jobs and (give a boost to the) growth of the economy. There is a need for decentralisation of wealth, and many changes have happened in that direction," he said.

The senior BJP leader also credited former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh for adopting liberal economic policies but cautioned against unchecked centralisation.

"We have to be worried about it," he added.