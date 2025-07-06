After recording hottest July day in 72 years, Srinagar records hottest night at 25.2 degrees Celsius

SRINAGAR: In the typically cold climatic zone of Kashmir, the heat records are tumbling due to persistent heat wave conditions with Srinagar on Saturday recording highest July temperature while tonight recorded the all-time high night temperature in July at 25.2°C.

The night temperature in Srinagar was 25.2°C, which is the all-time highest minimum temperature recorded in July.

According to independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif, the previous highest minimum temperature in was recorded on July 21, 1988 when the temperature had touched 25.2°C.

“The 2nd highest minimum temperature in July is 24.8°C, which was recorded on 29 July 2024,” he said.

The Valley has been witnessing unusual heat wave conditions this summer with the day and night temperature staying many degrees above normal.

In the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, the night temperature settled at 20.0°C, which is the 2nd all-time highest minimum temperature for the tourist destination.

“The all-time highest minimum temperature in Pahalgam is 20.2°C, which was recorded on July 30, 2013,” Arif said.