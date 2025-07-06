After recording hottest July day in 72 years, Srinagar records hottest night at 25.2 degrees Celsius

SRINAGAR: In the typically cold climatic zone of Kashmir, the heat records are tumbling due to persistent heat wave conditions with Srinagar on Saturday recording highest July temperature while tonight recorded the all-time high night temperature in July at 25.2°C.
The night temperature in Srinagar was 25.2°C, which is the all-time highest minimum temperature recorded in July.
According to independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif, the previous highest minimum temperature in was recorded on July 21, 1988 when the temperature had touched 25.2°C.
“The 2nd highest minimum temperature in July is 24.8°C, which was recorded on 29 July 2024,” he said.
The Valley has been witnessing unusual heat wave conditions this summer with the day and night temperature staying many degrees above normal.
In the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, the night temperature settled at 20.0°C, which is the 2nd all-time highest minimum temperature for the tourist destination.
“The all-time highest minimum temperature in Pahalgam is 20.2°C, which was recorded on July 30, 2013,” Arif said.
In Kokernag tourist resort in south Kashmir, the night temperature settled at 22.6°C, which is all-time highest minimum temperature for the resort and equals 22.6°C recorded on July 2, 2005.
Srinagar yesterday recorded the day temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, which was 6.7 degrees above normal day temperature.
It was the hottest July day in Srinagar in 72 years. On July 5, 1953, Srinagar had recorded a temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius.
The all-time highest day temperature in July in Srinagar is 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on July 10, 1946.
The day temperature in the tourist resort of Kokernag in south Kashmir yesterday was 34 degrees Celsius, which is the second highest ever temperature recorded in July for the tourist destination.
The highest maximum temperature in Kokernag is 34.1 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on July 28, 2024.
The Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir yesterday recorded the highest ever July temperature today with the mercury rising to 31.6 degrees Celsius.
The previous highest July temperature in Pahalgam was 31.5 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on July 21, 2024.
Srinagar yesterday was hotter than Jammu, where the maximum day temperature was 32.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.7 degrees below normal.
Jammu comparatively remains hotter than the Valley.
The continuous heat wave conditions have caused drinking water scarcity in some areas due to depletion of water resources across the Valley.
Due to the ongoing heatwave, the authorities have announced early summer break for schools and colleges. There are calls from parents and civil society members to extend the summer break due to continuous heat wave conditions.
Authorities have urged people to stay hydrated and avoid peak afternoon hours outdoors.