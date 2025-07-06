Amit Shah charts vision for cooperative growth at Amul, unveils reforms and projects

AHMEDABAD: In a high-impact push to reform India’s cooperative sector, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah led a major cooperative conference in Anand, Gujarat, marking the fourth foundation day of the Union Ministry of Cooperation.
Using the symbolic platform of Amul Dairy India’s flagship cooperative success story Shah unveiled several development projects and set the tone for a nationwide cooperative expansion. He underscored the importance of the "Five Ps" People, PACS, Platform, Policy, and Prosperity as the guiding pillars of this transformation. Calling for sweeping change, Shah stressed that transparency, tech-driven systems, and prioritising member welfare are non-negotiable for the future of the sector.
While addressing the fourth foundation day celebrations of the Ministry of Cooperation at Amul Dairy, Shah said, “Anand’s Cooperative Conference holds special significance as it coincides with the fourth foundation day of the Ministry, 60 years of NDDB, and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel."
“In just four years, the Ministry has adopted a Five-P model People (People Service Centred), PACS (Empowerment of Primary Cooperative Societies), Platform (Digital Integration), Policy (Reform-Driven Policies), and Prosperity (Societal Growth) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand cooperative activities across the country,” Shah added.
He urged cooperative leaders to ensure three critical reforms: embracing full transparency, integrating modern technology, and putting member interests at the core of every decision.
“Without technology, there can be no prosperity in the cooperative sector. Transparency, technology, and member-first culture must define cooperatives from Jammu & Kashmir to Kamakhya, and in every village across India,” Shah emphasised.
Highlighting the legacy and impact of the cooperative movement, Shah said, “The spirit of cooperation in India dates back to the Vedic era, a tradition of working, living, and sharing together. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave this age-old tradition legal recognition in 2021 by establishing the Ministry of Cooperation. Today, over 31 crore members are part of 8.4 lakh cooperative societies active in sectors like dairy, banking, sugar, and digital payments. In just four years, the Ministry has launched over 60 transformative initiatives.”
Shah also paid tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his 124th birth anniversary, calling him a key architect in integrating West Bengal and Kashmir into the Indian Union. Quoting Mukherjee’s famous slogan, “Two flags, two laws, two ministers will not work in one nation,” Shah honoured his ultimate sacrifice for national unity and recalled his resignation from Nehru’s cabinet to establish the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, now the world’s largest political party with 12 crore members.
During the event, Shah inaugurated Amul Dairy’s expanded facility, boosting production of chocolate, milk, curd, and mozzarella cheese. At NDDB headquarters, he unveiled the newly constructed Maniben Patel building. In a symbolic move to strengthen the cooperative ecosystem, Shah handed over the registration certificate and unveiled the logo of The Sardar Patel Cooperative Milk Dairy Federation.
He also awarded a registration certificate to the Kutch Salt Producers Cooperative Society, an initiative aimed at empowering salt workers from the Rann of Kutch through cooperative participation.