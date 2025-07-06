Amit Shah charts vision for cooperative growth at Amul, unveils reforms and projects

AHMEDABAD: In a high-impact push to reform India’s cooperative sector, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah led a major cooperative conference in Anand, Gujarat, marking the fourth foundation day of the Union Ministry of Cooperation.

Using the symbolic platform of Amul Dairy India’s flagship cooperative success story Shah unveiled several development projects and set the tone for a nationwide cooperative expansion. He underscored the importance of the "Five Ps" People, PACS, Platform, Policy, and Prosperity as the guiding pillars of this transformation. Calling for sweeping change, Shah stressed that transparency, tech-driven systems, and prioritising member welfare are non-negotiable for the future of the sector.

While addressing the fourth foundation day celebrations of the Ministry of Cooperation at Amul Dairy, Shah said, “Anand’s Cooperative Conference holds special significance as it coincides with the fourth foundation day of the Ministry, 60 years of NDDB, and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel."

“In just four years, the Ministry has adopted a Five-P model People (People Service Centred), PACS (Empowerment of Primary Cooperative Societies), Platform (Digital Integration), Policy (Reform-Driven Policies), and Prosperity (Societal Growth) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand cooperative activities across the country,” Shah added.