CA allegedly ran Rs 750 crore fake loan app scam using shell firms, Chinese links

DEHRADUN: In a significant breakthrough against inter-state cybercrime, Abhishek Agarwal, a Chartered Accountant and the alleged mastermind behind a massive fake loan app scam, was arrested by the cyber wing of Uttarakhand Police on Saturday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Police sources revealed Agarwal was arrested under a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him. His arrest has exposed a sprawling network that allegedly siphoned off over Rs 750 crore through illicit transactions.

Investigations indicate Agarwal established a sophisticated web of approximately 35 to 40 shell companies to facilitate the fraud. Of these, 13 were registered in his own name, while 28 were in his wife’s name.

Several entities also listed Chinese nationals as co-directors, highlighting an international dimension to the racket. Suspicious transactions exceeding Rs 750 crore have been identified in accounts linked to these companies, which are now under detailed scrutiny.

The syndicate allegedly operated by luring unsuspecting individuals with promises of quick and easy loans through more than 15 fraudulent mobile applications, including 'Insta Loan,' 'Maxi Loan,' 'KK Cash,' 'RupeeGo,' and 'Lendkar.'

Once victims installed these apps, the fraudsters gained unauthorised access to their mobile devices, stealing sensitive personal data such as gallery photos, contacts, and other private information.