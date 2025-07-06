CM Fadnavis launches podcast 'Maharashtra Dharma', urges people to preserve legacy of state's icons

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday appealed to citizens to preserve and nurture the knowledge shared by the state's saints and icons, calling it a responsibility.

Maharashtra produced not just warriors, but protectors of dharma, visionaries of the nation, and architects of modern India, he said.

"Though we may not be the direct descendants of Dnyaneshwar, Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we are the carriers of their intellectual legacy. With their knowledge, sacrifice, and courage, they shaped this state," he said.

He was speaking during the first episode of his podcast 'Maharashtra Dharma', launched on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

The podcast was conducted by scholar Dr Sadanand More.

"Preserving, nurturing, and advancing the intellectual legacy of Maharashtra's saints and icons is our duty," said Fadnavis.

'Maharashtra Dharma' is not mere nostalgia, it is people's moral compass, he said.

"'Maharashtra Dharma' is understanding who we are and determining what we want to become," the CM said.

During his first tenure as the chief minister between 2014 and 2019, Fadnavis had hosted a television show named Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy'.

The first episode, titled 'Maharashtra Dharma: Foundation and Formation', covered topics ranging from the Ramayana and Mahabharata to the teachings of Gautam Buddha and the evolution of Maharashtra's spiritual journey.