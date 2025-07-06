Five cops injured, 16 booked as Muharram procession attempts to enter barricaded route in MP's Ujjain

BHOPAL: At least five police personnel were injured when a mob attempted to break through the police barricades to redirect the Muharram procession towards a prohibited route in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night. Following the incident, the police force resorted to caning to disperse the mob.

A viral video of the incident shows the mob pushing through the barricades while carrying the symbolic horse and the police attempting bring the chaos under control.

Following the use of force to disperse the violent mob, many fled from the spot, including those carrying the tazia (a replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain), leaving behind the symbolic horse.

"The procession taken on the ninth day of Muharram, were taken out in various parts of Ujjain throughout Saturday night. Over the 10 days, multiple meetings were held at the district police control, police sub division and individual police station levels with the organisers of the Muharram procession, after which different routes were clearly determined for separate processions," Ujjain district police superintendent Pradip Sharma said on Sunday.

"One such procession organised by Irfan Khan ‘Lalla’ of Begum Bag area, which was already stipulated to move through the Khajuri Waali Mosque into the Nikas Chowk, instead tried to move into the Abdalpura-Geeta Colony area, where its entry was prohibited. Those leading the procession tried to break through the police barricades, which caused injuries to five cops and forced the on-duty police personnel to resort to cane charge to disperse the unruly mob," Sharma added.