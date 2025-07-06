Global South a victim of double standards, denied seat at decision-making table: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

The Global South has often been a victim of "double standards" and nations that make major contributions to the world economy are deprived of a seat at the decision-making table, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he pressed for urgent reforms of the key bodies, including the UN Security Council.

In an address at the BRICS Summit, Modi said two-thirds of humanity has not received adequate representation in the global institutions formed in the 20th century.

Without the Global South, these institutions seem like a mobile phone with a SIM card but no network, he said.

The annual BRICS Summit began with a group photo of the leaders of the bloc's member nations followed by an address by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

"The Global South has often been a victim of double standards.

Whether it is about development, distribution of resources, or security-related issues," Modi said.

In his remarks at the first plenary session, the prime minister rued the Global South has often received nothing but token gestures on issues like climate finance, sustainable development and technology access.

"Countries that have a major contribution to today's global economy have not been given a seat at the decision-making table," he said.

"This is not just a question of representation, but also of credibility and effectiveness," he added.