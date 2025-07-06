Himachal CM urges Centre to explore feasibility of opening Shipki-La route for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday urged the Centre to explore the feasibility of opening the Shipki-La route in the state for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister mentioned that Shipki-La region has served as a vital Indo-Tibetan trade route, predating modern borders.

He said that it has also been a cultural corridor for Tibetan Buddhism and ancient pilgrimage paths reflecting India's enduring civilizational ties to Kailash and Mansarovar.

"Kinnaur region of Himachal Pradesh being semi-arid and situated in a rain shadow zone like Spiti, is less prone to monsoon disruptions which keeps the route accessible for most of the year.

"The path from Shipki-La via Gartok towards Darchen and Mansarovar is comparatively shorter on the Tibetan side. Shipki-La also offers a more stable and unambiguous corridor, making it well suited as a long-term, dependable corridor for pilgrimage and cross-border connectivity," he said.