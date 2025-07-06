MHA advises states to use NATGRID database to control crimes, criminals

NEW DELHI: The NATGRID, which shares real-time data on intelligence inputs and status of different probes with law-enforcement agencies across the country, in a communication through the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all state police forces to enhance their engagements with the online system and proactively use the database for crime control and reigning in criminals, officials said on Sunday.

The NATGRID, which operates directly under the MHA, shares data with 11 central agencies and all state police forces in real-time on terror activities, organised criminal gangs, financial transactions, immigration, circulation of counterfeit currency and narcotics, besides other inputs.

The officials said in a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) of all states, Piyush Goyal, Chief Executive Officer of the NATGRID, has requested them to instruct their respective forces to effectively utilise the NATGRID solution.

The letter specifically emphasised on encouraging the district superintendents of police (SPs) for a wider use of the NATGRID database in their crime-control and law-enforcement initiatives, they added.