Narmada river swells as heavy rains lash upstream districts, floods Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

BHOPAL: Heavy rains in various parts of Madhya Pradesh have triggered rise in rivers and other water bodies in the state, particularly in Mahakoshal and Gwalior-Chambal regions.

Continued rise in the river Narmada due to heavy rains in the Mandla and Dindori districts (located on the banks of the river’s upstream), have prompted the authorities to open nine gates of the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district.

Police and local administration have sounded a flood alert to people residing in the low-lying areas and ghats, including the riverside areas of Jabalpur.

Continuous rain over the last 72 hours and heavy rains since Saturday night have caused flooding in many parts of Shahdol city. Three wards of the Shahdol district hospital, including the surgical ward, was inundated with rain water, forcing the hospital staff to shift patients to other wards.

The tracks at the Shahdol railway station too got submerged, reportedly affecting the movement of trains for some hours.