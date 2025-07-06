One arrested after Dalit youth assaulted, paraded half-naked in Ludhiana village

LUDHIANA: A young Dalit man was assaulted and paraded half-naked with his face forcibly shaved and blackened after his friend eloped with a woman in a village here, police said on Sunday.

A viral video of the incident, which happened at Seeda village on the outskirts of Ludhiana on Tuesday, has sparked widespread outrage.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, while efforts are on to nab others involved, police added.

According to police, Harjot Singh was targeted by the woman's family after they suspected him of helping the couple elope.

Harjot's friend and the woman is said to have solemnised their marriage on June 19, following which tensions persisted in the village.

On Tuesday, Harjot was at a salon when some men barged in, dragged him out and brutally assaulted him.