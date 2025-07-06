SAD leader Majithia sent to 14 days judicial custody in disproportionate assets case

CHANDIGARH: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, was today sent to 14 days judicial custody in a disproportionate assets case by a court in Mohali.

Amid tight security arrangements, Majithia was produced before the court. The police also detained several prominent SAD leaders and workers in different parts of the state in the morning to prevent them from coming towards Mohali.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, public prosecutors Ferry Sofat and Preet Inderpal Singh said Majithia has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks and will be lodged in the New Jail at Nabha.

"During investigations, many things have come to the fore during the remand period," Sofat said.

Preet Inderpal said under the provisions of the law, if an investigating agency feels that remand is again required based on new facts emerging during the investigation, an application can be moved before the court to seek the remand.

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh Kler, counsel for Majithia, claimed the investigating agency does not have anything to back their case.

"The government only wants to suppress the voice of the Akali Dal. The police did not have proof in the drug case till today, and now in the disproportionate assets case, they did not find any asset. They only created media hype around the case," Kler alleged.