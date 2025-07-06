SC writes to Centre, urges to direct former CJI Chandrachud to vacate official residence

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented step, the Supreme Court administration has written to the Union Government seeking immediate direction for the removal of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud from the official residence of the CJI, where he has overstayed beyond the permissible period.

Justice Chandrachud, who served as the 50th CJI between November 2022 and November 2024, currently occupies the Type VIII bungalow at 5 Krishna Menon Marg, nearly eight months after demitting office.

As per government rules, a serving CJI is entitled to a Type VIII bungalow, whereas, after retirement, he can stay in a Type VII rent-free accommodation for a period of up to six months.

The SC administration in its letter dated July 1, urged the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to ensure that the bungalow is vacated immediately and returned to the court's housing pool.

"I am to request you to take the possession of Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg, from Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud without any further delay as not only the permission that was granted for retention... has expired on 31st May, 2025, but also the period of six months provided in Rule 3B of the 2022 Rules has expired on 10th May, 2025,” said the letter.

Notably, two successive CJIs — Justice Sanjiv Khanna (now retired) and the present CJI B R Gavai, decided not to move into the premises of 5 Krishna Menon Marg, and continued to stay in their previously allotted bungalows.

Meanwhile, Justice Chandrachud has cited some personal circumstances as his reason for the overstay.

Pointing out that the government accommodation allotted to him has not been used for two years and is currently undergoing repairs and renovation, the former CJI said he had been roaming around searching for other options including hotels.

"But my daughters need a home with special needs. I have been roaming around since February. I have also tried service apartments and hotels, but none of them worked out," NDTV quoted him as saying.

"Most of my items are packed. I will shift as soon as they are done. It's a matter of a few days. I am not interested (in overstaying), but I don't have a choice," he added.

The Supreme Court currently has 33 judges. Among them, four judges have not been allocated official accommodation, the TNIE has learnt. One of them resides in a state guest house while others live in transit apartments of the SC.