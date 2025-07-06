Seven Indian agents working for Chinese cyber criminals nabbed from Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a first such achievement, the Cyber Crime Branch of the Crime Investigation Bureau (CID) in Jharkhand has arrested seven people, who were working as agents for Chinese cyber criminals.

According to an official release by the CID dated July 4, the cyber police station received confidential information that a gang of organised cyber criminals was carrying out fraudulent activities in the name of digital arrest and investment from a hotel in Ranchi. Acting on this information, the Cyber Crime Branch conducted a raid at the hotel and arrested seven cyber criminals, the release said.

“12 mobiles, 11 laptops, 14 ATMs, checkbooks as well as more than 60 chats of WhatsApp and Telegram have been recovered from the arrested cyber criminals,” stated the official communique from the CID.

The Cyber Crime Branch of the CID stated that all the arrested individuals were Indian agents working for Chinese cyber criminals. According to the investigation agency, the arrested cyber criminals used to supply mule bank accounts to Chinese syndicates from different parts of the country. Among those arrested is a special agent who was working for Chinese entities such as Moonpay, Dragonpay, Superpay, and Mangopayindia.

"During the search and interrogation, a significant number of digital evidences have also been seized, including WhatsApp and Telegram chats containing large volumes of bank account details linked to the syndicate,” the statement said.