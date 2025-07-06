Studying in one's mother tongue instils strong values: CJI Gavai

MUMBAI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai on Sunday stated that studying in one's mother tongue enhances conceptual understanding and instils strong values for life, as he reminisced about his student days at a Marathi-medium school in Mumbai.
The CJI visited classrooms at his alma mater, Chikitsak Samuh Shirodkar School, and interacted with his old classmates.
Having studied from primary to secondary levels at this very institution, he expressed deep gratitude to the teachers who shaped his early life, an official release stated.
"Whatever position I have reached today, my teachers and this school have played a significant role in it. The education and values I received here gave direction to my life. My journey in public speaking began on this very stage. Through speech competitions and cultural programs, I gained confidence. It is because of those opportunities that I am what I am today," he said.
Recalling his schooling in Marathi-medium, the CJI stated that studying in one's mother tongue helps in better conceptual understanding, and also instils strong values that stay with you for life.
He visited the classrooms, library, and art section of the school, interacting warmly with his old classmates and reliving fond memories.
The CJI felt proud and deeply emotional after the heartfelt tribute given by the students, the release stated.