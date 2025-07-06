Studying in one's mother tongue instils strong values: CJI Gavai

MUMBAI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai on Sunday stated that studying in one's mother tongue enhances conceptual understanding and instils strong values for life, as he reminisced about his student days at a Marathi-medium school in Mumbai.

The CJI visited classrooms at his alma mater, Chikitsak Samuh Shirodkar School, and interacted with his old classmates.

Having studied from primary to secondary levels at this very institution, he expressed deep gratitude to the teachers who shaped his early life, an official release stated.