Two militants arrested, explosives recovered in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces arrested two militants, including a woman, belonging to a proscribed outfit in Manipur's Thoubal and Imphal West districts, police said on Sunday.

During search operations, arms and explosives were recovered from various parts of Chandel district, a senior officer said.

A woman cadre of the banned Prepak (PRO) was apprehended from the Salungpham area in Thoubal on Saturday, while another member of the outfit was held from the Nagamapal area in Imphal West district, he said.

Intelligence-based search operations and cordons are being widely carried out to apprehend those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, the officer said.

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition from different locations in Chandel district on Friday, he said.