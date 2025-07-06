Unidentified girl found dead in Thane; police suspect murder

THANE: The body of an unidentified minor girl has been found near a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

A case of murder has been registered and a probe is on into it, they said.

Some persons spotted the body, with a hood tightly wrapped around the girl's neck, near a road in front of a construction site in Kasarvadavali area on Saturday afternoon and alerted local authorities, an official from the police control room said.

The deceased, about four feet tall and believed to be in the age group of 15 to 17 years, was dressed in a green salwar-kurta and had bangles on her wrists, the official said.