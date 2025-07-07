17 warships, nine submarines await approval

NEW DELHI: Approximately 17 warships and nine submarines of the Indian Navy are currently undergoing various stages of approval, according to sources on Sunday. This is in addition to the existing fleet of 61 warships and submarines, which are at various stages of construction. The newly approved vessels are slated for domestic construction.

According to the sources, “Request for Proposal of the Rs 70,000 crore project 17 B, for construction of seven Next Generation Frigates, along with the project to construct two Multi Purpose Vessels” is likely to be out soon.

“Project 75-India (I) and Project 75 (add-ons) are under advanced stages of the Cost Negotiation being done by the Committee (Cost Negotiation Committee-CNC),” added the source.

Project 75-I is for the construction of six modern submarines, with an estimated cost of Rs 70,000 crore. Project 75 (add-ons) is for the construction of three Scorpene-class submarines, costing approximately Rs 36,000 crore.

Another project, with a construction cost of approximately Rs 36,000 crore, belonging to the eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGC), is in the pipeline. These will result in a cumulative cost of over Rs 240,000 crore once approved.

The Indian Navy’s planning is based on capability and capacity building, rather than threat perception, which may change over time, according to Commodore Anil Jai Singh (Retd), a defence analyst.

“The addition of warships and submarines is for the replacement of the old platforms with those equipped with modern and improved technologies. These additions are also to cater for renewals,” Commodore Singh added.

The addition of new capital ships and boats is significant, as the Chinese PLA Navy, with 355 warships and submarines, has become the largest navy in the world, with an increased presence in maritime bodies around the globe, including the Indian Ocean. India Navy’s total fleet strength is over 130.