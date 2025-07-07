26/11 conspirator Tahawwur Rana admits presence in Mumbai during attacks, confirms Pak Army, ISI links: Report

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has made explosive admissions that further expose Pakistan’s deep involvement in the deadly assault on India’s financial capital. According to a report by India Today, Rana told investigators that he was in Mumbai at the time of the attacks and confirmed his long-standing association with the Pakistani elements.

Sources told India Today that Rana, currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, revealed that he and his close associate David Coleman Headley had undergone multiple training sessions with the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Rana reportedly told the Mumbai Crime Branch that LeT primarily operated as a spy network and worked in coordination with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Rana admitted that the idea of opening his firm’s immigration centre in Mumbai was his own and that all financial transactions linked to it were presented as business expenses. Crucially, the report says that Rana acknowledged his presence in Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks was not accidental, but a planned part of the terror operation.

Rana also told investigators that he had conducted surveillance of potential targets, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), one of the key sites attacked by the Pakistani terrorists. According to India Today, Rana confirmed that the 26/11 attacks were carried out in collaboration with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.