4,000 Chin refugees flee to Mizoram following clashes between ethnic armed groups in Myanmar

GUWAHATI: Nearly 4,000 people from the Chin community in Myanmar fled to Mizoram’s Champhai district in the wake of a fierce gunfight between two ethnic armed groups.

The refugees arrived in the Zokhawthar and Vaphai villages through a border bridge and by crossing the Tiau river that separates the two countries in the area. Most of them are taking shelter in their relatives' houses, while others are lodged in schools and community halls.

Chins, Mizos, Kukis, Zomis, Hmars, and Kuki-Chins (Bangladesh) are ethnic cousins, belonging to the Zo community. Most Chins and Mizos living in places near the Myanmar border have their relatives on each other’s side.

The refugees started arriving in Mizoram from Thursday after observing the movement of armed rebels and apprehending fresh trouble. As the situation in Myanmar areas remained tense, the Mizoram government did not ask them to go back.

A Mizoram government official, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that the refugees taking shelter in community halls and schools were being looked after by villagers and a few NGOs.