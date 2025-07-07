Allahabad HC dismisses petitions against UP government’s plan to merge primary, upper primary schools

LUCKNOW: In a respite to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Allahabad High Court dismissed two petitions challenging the UP Basic Education Department's plan to merge government primary and upper primary schools that have less than 50 students enrolled therein.

The single judge Bench, comprising Justice Pankaj Bhatia, thereby upheld the State government's decision for pairing of eligible schools with nearby educational facilities to make the education system more functional and viable.

Notably, the teachers' association and the opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, opposed the school merger plan of the State government, which remained firm on its decision.

According to an official, the decision was taken in the best interest of students. As per the official figures, there are 1.40 lakh government primary and upper primary schools in the State, of which 29,000 have 50 or fewer students.

Around 89,000 teachers are posted in these schools. The broader plan is to shift students from low-enrollment schools to nearby institutions with larger campuses and better facilities.

However, challenging the June 16 order of the State government, a total of 51 students from Sitapur district had approached the Allahabad High Court through their guardians.

The petitioners contended that the State government order was violative of Art 21A of the Constitution of India. The petitioners, represented by advocate LP Mishra and Gaurav Mehrotra, contended that the decision to mere the schools would undermine the interest of the children as they would have to travel longer distances to reach the school.

Meanwhile, the State justified the decision by submitting that the move would be in larger interest of the students and it would pave way for better utilisation of the resources.

The State government apprised the Bench that the objective of the education department was to make better use of resources, reduce dropout rate while ensuring quality education.