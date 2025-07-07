Army doc successfully delivers baby at Jhansi railway station with pocket knife, hair clip

LUCKNOW: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Upendra Dwivedi on Monday commended Major Rohit Bachwala for going beyond the call of duty, to help a Lucknow woman in successful delivery of baby girl at footover bridge at Jhansi railway station.

On July 5, Major Bachwala, a medical officer at Jhansi Military hospital, used his pocket knife, hair clip and a dhoti to conduct an immediate delivery as the pregnant woman had slumped from a wheelchair due to excruciating labour pain at the footover bridge.

"After the delivery, the newborn was unresponsive at birth; however, Major Bachwala successfully resuscitated the infant. The mother, later, developed complications related to the placental delivery, which he managed effectively using available protective measures and clinical judgment," stated Additional Directorate General of Public Information in a tweet.

The army doctor helped the woman deliver the baby at the Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi railway station on Saturday afternoon.

Major Bachwala, 31, was travelling to Hyderabad via Bengaluru on a month-long leave to reunite with his family.