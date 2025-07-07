Army’s first regiment of long-range ATAGS artillery guns to be ready by February 2027

PUNE/AHMEDNAGAR: The Indian Army’s plan to induct long-range indigenous artillery systems are in advanced stages, with the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) ready for its first product model test, while the Mounted Gun System (MGS) technology demonstrator is awaiting trial.

“The first gun system is ready for the mandatory first of product model test. The first regiment of 18 ATAGS will be inducted within a year thereafter,” said RP Pandey, Project Director (PD) of ATAGS, speaking to The New Indian Express.

The gun has a proven range of over 45 kilometres and can be deployed in 85 seconds, Pandey said at the DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune. He added that the gun can be deployed in 90 seconds and has been tested up to a range of 48 kilometres. Its wider arc of fire enables more destructive capabilities.

The procurement of this system marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Army’s artillery regiments and is expected to enhance operational readiness.

In March, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed contracts for the procurement of 307 ATAGS 155mm/52 calibre guns and 327 high-mobility 6x6 gun towing vehicles, at a cost of around ₹6,900 crore. The ATAGS and towing vehicles will be procured from Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, respectively.

The ATAGS will replace older, smaller calibre guns and enhance the Indian Army’s artillery capabilities.

The ministry said, “ATAGS, renowned for its exceptional lethality, will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army’s firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes.”