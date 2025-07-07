Army’s first regiment of long-range ATAGS artillery guns to be ready by February 2027

PUNE/AHMEDNAGAR: The Indian Army’s plan to induct long-range indigenous artillery systems are in advanced stages, with the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) ready for its first product model test, while the Mounted Gun System (MGS) technology demonstrator is awaiting trial.
“The first gun system is ready for the mandatory first of product model test. The first regiment of 18 ATAGS will be inducted within a year thereafter,” said RP Pandey, Project Director (PD) of ATAGS, speaking to The New Indian Express.
The gun has a proven range of over 45 kilometres and can be deployed in 85 seconds, Pandey said at the DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune. He added that the gun can be deployed in 90 seconds and has been tested up to a range of 48 kilometres. Its wider arc of fire enables more destructive capabilities.
The procurement of this system marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Army’s artillery regiments and is expected to enhance operational readiness.
In March, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed contracts for the procurement of 307 ATAGS 155mm/52 calibre guns and 327 high-mobility 6x6 gun towing vehicles, at a cost of around ₹6,900 crore. The ATAGS and towing vehicles will be procured from Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, respectively.
The ATAGS will replace older, smaller calibre guns and enhance the Indian Army’s artillery capabilities.
The ministry said, “ATAGS, renowned for its exceptional lethality, will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army’s firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes.”
Taking the proven capabilities of ATAGS further, DRDO’s Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in Ahmednagar has developed the first technology demonstrator of the Mounted Gun System.
The MGS is a cross-country truck-mounted heavy artillery system (based on the 155mm/52 calibre ATAGS) with shoot-and-scoot capability. It has been developed indigenously with contributions from Indian industry, defence PSUs, and premier academic institutions, under DRDO’s leadership.
Artillery systems are typically used for indirect fire and are crucial in modern military operations due to their ability to strike targets deep inside enemy territory, operate in all weather conditions, function day and night, and use various types of ammunition.
However, once fired, these guns can reveal their position and become targets for enemy artillery. Mobility is therefore key. By adding mobility, the guns can fire and relocate quickly — a “shoot and scoot” capability — enhancing both survivability and lethality.
Bharat Kushwaha, Design Leader of the MGS project, told The New Indian Express that “high-mobility artillery was a technology gap which needed to be addressed. The Mounted Gun System (MGS) was a viable solution.”
To that end, VRDE undertook a technology demonstrator project to design and develop a 155mm/52 calibre MGS based on ATAGS. The gun has been adapted onto an 8x8 cross-country wheeled vehicle with stabilisers and supporting interface structures.
The project has introduced state-of-the-art technologies in carrier vehicles, stabilisers, armoured cabins, ammunition handling cranes, on-board power systems, and integrated compact electronic controllers.
The MGS offers high mobility, including gradient, side-slope, trench-crossing and cross-country capabilities, and can operate in both desert and mountainous terrain.
This system can be rapidly deployed with mechanised forces, destroy enemy targets, and move before facing retaliatory fire.
Both ATAGS and MGS have over 80% indigenous content. “Except for the auto gun alignment and positioning system, muzzle velocity radar, and some types of batteries, everything else is indigenous,” said an official.
The ATAGS can be deployed in 90 seconds to fire its first shell, while the MGS can do so in 80 seconds.
Army requirements are expected to grow. G. Ramamohana Rao, Director of VRDE, said, “Initially, the Army needs 300 such guns, but the total requirement may rise to 700.”
With the modern systems now ready for induction, DRDO has begun working on indigenising remaining components and developing advanced ammunition. This includes shells fitted with ramjets and inertial guidance systems to improve range and precision