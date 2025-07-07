Burnt cash case: Congress to back Centre's motion to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma

NEW DELHI: Congress sources on Monday said the party would back the impeachment notice against Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, following the government's decision to move ahead with the motion.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the main opposition parties had given their in-principle approval to support the motion in the upcoming monsoon session, scheduled from July 21 to August 21. He added that the process of collecting signatures could begin soon. However, the minister stated that the government was yet to decide whether the motion would be brought in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

With the government canvassing multi-party support to introduce the impeachment motion, Congress leaders had earlier urged Justice Varma to resign before facing formal proceedings.

Party MP and national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi last month advised him to step down to avoid an “undignified constitutional dismissal.” Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore echoed the view, emphasising the need to preserve the judiciary’s sanctity.

In a blog published in a newspaper, Singhvi wrote, “Parliament will be spared the arduous process of debate, vote, political crossfire and, above all, institutional insult, if the judge steps down, given the overwhelming odds stacked against him. If he decides to stay, the first-ever likely constitutional dismissal of a high court judge may be historic but highly degrading to a vital organ of state.”