Businessman shot dead in Punjab's Abohar in broad daylight

ABOHAR: A businessman was shot dead here on Monday by three unknown bikers, police said.

Sanjay Verma, a co-owner of the 'New Wear Well Gents Tailor' showroom, was gunned down in broad daylight near Bhagat Singh Chowk, a bustling commercial area.

Verma had just stepped out of his car near his showroom when he was shot at several times. As the three assailants tried to drive away, their motorcycle skidded.

They ran for some distance before they snatched another bike from a commuter and escaped.

Verma was rushed to the local civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The brazen murder has sent shockwaves across the town, prompting a massive police deployment in the area.