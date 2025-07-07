Centre aims 50k jobs for Northeast youth in maritime sector in over ten years

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on July 7, announced 50,000 jobs for the youth of the Northeast in the maritime sector over the next 10 years following training.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, he said the Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati and the upcoming Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Dibrugarh would aim to power this transformation.
Stating that the CoE will be developed with an investment of Rs 200 crore, he said both centres were likely to generate 5,000 jobs annually.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has always envisioned how Yuva Shakti can bring about real transformation in the country. Our vision is to train, enable and empower 50,000 youth from the Northeast with world-class maritime skills over the next decade, ensuring meaningful employment and growth,” Sonowal said.
He further stated that India’s maritime sector went through a transformation over the past 11 years with record growth in cargo handling, capacity and coastal shipping.
Major ports have nearly doubled their capacity while cruise tourism is rising with ambitious new terminals, he added.
"Key legislative and digital reforms, green shipping initiatives and projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project are strengthening regional connectivity and trade. India’s ports are now globally competitive, with nine ranking in the World Bank’s top 100, and Visakhapatnam Port reaching the top 20,” Sonowal said.
He also said that from the historic growth in port capacity and cargo handling to pioneering green shipping, cruise tourism and skill development for the youth, achievements reflected the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to make India a global maritime powerhouse and drive inclusive development across every coastal and riverine region.
Sonowal also said the ministry undertook projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in the Northeast’s inland waterways sector over the past two years, with Rs 300 crore works completed and Rs 700 crore slated for completion by 2025.
“Major initiatives include permanent cargo terminals at Pandu, Jogighopa, Dhubri, Bogibeel, Karimganj and Badarpur; year-round fairway dredging; a new approach road to Pandu Port; heritage restoration in Dibrugarh; tourist jetties worth Rs 299 crore; skill development centres at Guwahati and Dibrugarh; and plans for lighthouses at Bogibeel, Biswanath Ghat, Silghat and Pandu,” the minister said.
To a query, he said the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project – a strategic initiative to enhance connectivity between the Northeast and Myanmar – is set to be fully operational by 2027.