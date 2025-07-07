Centre aims 50k jobs for Northeast youth in maritime sector in over ten years

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on July 7, announced 50,000 jobs for the youth of the Northeast in the maritime sector over the next 10 years following training.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, he said the Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati and the upcoming Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Dibrugarh would aim to power this transformation.

Stating that the CoE will be developed with an investment of Rs 200 crore, he said both centres were likely to generate 5,000 jobs annually.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has always envisioned how Yuva Shakti can bring about real transformation in the country. Our vision is to train, enable and empower 50,000 youth from the Northeast with world-class maritime skills over the next decade, ensuring meaningful employment and growth,” Sonowal said.