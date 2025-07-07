China protests PM Modi’s greetings to Dalai Lama, warns India on Tibet sensitivities

China on Monday lodged a protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama and the participation of Indian ministers at his 90th birthday celebrations, asking New Delhi to respect Beijing’s sensitivities on Tibet-related matters, reported PTI.

"The position of the Chinese government on Tibet-related issues is consistent and clear," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a media briefing in Beijing.

Responding to questions about Prime Minister Modi’s greetings and the presence of Indian officials, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, at the birthday event, Mao said, "As is widely known, the 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile who has long engaged in anti-China separatist activities and seeks to separate Xizang from China under the cloak of religion."

Beijing refers to Tibet as "Xizang".

“India needs to be fully cognizant of the sensitivity of issues related to Xizang, see clearly the anti-China and separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama, honour the commitments India has made to China on issues related to Xizang, act prudently, and stop using those issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs. China has protested to India regarding its actions,” she added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had extended warm wishes to the Dalai Lama on his birthday. “His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life,” Modi posted on X.

Several Indian leaders, including Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Sikkim minister Sonam Lama, also attended the celebrations in Dharamshala.