Collector bans sale, serving of liquor at Chhattisgarh's Mainpat as BJP’s three-day training camp commences

RAIPUR: The Sarguja collector in Chhattisgarh has issued an order imposing a total ban on the sale, transport and serving of liquor at Mainpat, about 350 km north of Raipur. A three-day training camp for the state BJP’s MPs and MLAs began here on Monday.

Collector Vilas Bhoskar kept in mind the issue of law & order and public peace, while placing the directive.

The district magistrate stated that the decision has been taken keeping in view the arrival of high-profile visitors, dignitaries from the Centre and the state at Ropakhar in Mainpat, which is also cited as ‘Shimla of Chhattisgarh’.

Owing to the visit of central and state-level special dignitaries and guests, a dry day will be strictly imposed from July 7 till 2 PM on July 9, considering the preparatory measures on law & order and public peace in the region, the order stated.