Collector bans sale, serving of liquor at Chhattisgarh's Mainpat as BJP’s three-day training camp commences

RAIPUR: The Sarguja collector in Chhattisgarh has issued an order imposing a total ban on the sale, transport and serving of liquor at Mainpat, about 350 km north of Raipur. A three-day training camp for the state BJP’s MPs and MLAs began here on Monday.
Collector Vilas Bhoskar kept in mind the issue of law & order and public peace, while placing the directive.
The district magistrate stated that the decision has been taken keeping in view the arrival of high-profile visitors, dignitaries from the Centre and the state at Ropakhar in Mainpat, which is also cited as ‘Shimla of Chhattisgarh’.
Owing to the visit of central and state-level special dignitaries and guests, a dry day will be strictly imposed from July 7 till 2 PM on July 9, considering the preparatory measures on law & order and public peace in the region, the order stated.
The structured sessions harmonising the practical strategies with the ideals of the BJP will be addressed by the party president JP Nadda on the opening day.
All Members of Parliament, legislators and ministers will attend the party's training camp, where, besides the elected members, the senior leaders will be guided on sharpening strategy politically, digital outreach, an emphasis on achieving good governance among other things, a senior BJP functionary said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the session on the final day.