Cracked roads, mounting anger: Gujarat's Monsoon exposes crumbling infrastructure, CM orders repair work on war-footing

AHMEDABAD: As heavy rains lash Gujarat, serious concerns are rising over the crumbling road infrastructure across major cities. From pothole-ridden stretches to waterlogged highways, commuters are facing daily ordeals.

Notably, the state government has itself admitted that 83 km of National Highways and 243 bridges have been damaged this monsoon.

Amid mounting complaints flooding social media, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level review meeting today to address the alarming state of roads.

While assuring that there is no shortage of funds, the CM stressed the urgent need for durable and sustainable repair work, raising questions over the existing quality and accountability in road construction.