Cracked roads, mounting anger: Gujarat's Monsoon exposes crumbling infrastructure, CM orders repair work on war-footing

AHMEDABAD: As heavy rains lash Gujarat, serious concerns are rising over the crumbling road infrastructure across major cities. From pothole-ridden stretches to waterlogged highways, commuters are facing daily ordeals.
Notably, the state government has itself admitted that 83 km of National Highways and 243 bridges have been damaged this monsoon.
Amid mounting complaints flooding social media, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level review meeting today to address the alarming state of roads.
While assuring that there is no shortage of funds, the CM stressed the urgent need for durable and sustainable repair work, raising questions over the existing quality and accountability in road construction.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel ordered urgent, war-footing repairs across the state’s monsoon-hit infrastructure.
Reviewing the alarming condition of roads from rural interiors to urban centres and critical national highways, the CM held a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, demanding immediate restoration without waiting for the rains to stop.
Calling roads the "main artery of development and daily life," Patel directed that not even a single dry day or holiday be wasted. Repairs must continue without pause, he said, urging swift patchwork, quality control, and accountability, especially for damage under defect liability.
Contractors responsible for poor work must be held liable, he emphasised.
With 243 bridges affected and 83 km of National Highways damaged 25 km of which still await repair, the CM asked for seamless coordination between NHAI, Panchayats, Municipal Bodies, and the Road Construction Department.
Civic commissioners joined via video conference, as Patel pressed for immediate solutions to urban problems like waterlogging, broken underbridges, and battered drains along with long-term planning.
A 24x7 control room at Nirman Bhavan has been activated to track field progress and fast track emergency responses.
Patel reiterated the state government’s full commitment to ensure citizens do not suffer due to bureaucratic delays or substandard repairs, warning departments to act fast and deliver on public expectations.