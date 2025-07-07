Dehradun Diary | CM goes on jungle safari for tourism boost

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami recently enjoyed a thrilling jungle safari at Corbett National Park, experiencing the region’s rich biodiversity. The CM commented on the state’s burgeoning tourism sector, saying “Our continuous efforts are giving new recognition to jungle safari tourism in Uttarakhand, attracting tourists globally and strengthening the tourism-based economy, creating self-employment opportunities.” During his visit, over 1,000 trees were planted under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. The CM also held discussions with Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Firefighters ignite the fire of victory at games

Firefighters ignite the fire of victory at World Police and Fire Games Uttarakhand firefighters delivered a stellar performance at the World Police and Fire Games 2025 in Birmingham, USA, securing an impressive 9 medals for India. This marks their first participation, showcasing exceptional courage and discipline on the global stage. Dimple Rawat won 6 medals, emerging as the star performer from among the four-member team, out of which 3 were women. Her haul included two gold, one silver, and one bronze in individual and mixed-team stair run events, alongside two team medals. The CM lauded their dedication.

Student stress linked to potential joblessness?

During a virtual workshop on Saturday, Dr Kanchan Negi, an international educationist, has highlighted the impact of escalating student mental health crisis on careers. As guest of honour, Dr Negi shed light on hidden struggles like performance pressure, digital overload, and fear of failure that college students often mask. She stressed that mental health must be given equal institutional priority. Dr Negi cited Uttarakhand Heritage School of Media And Advanced Studies as an example of a focus-driven, skill-based learning model addressing these challenges, and urged educators to adopt more humane teaching methods.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com