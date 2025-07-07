Delhi HC rejects Turkish firm Celebi's plea against security clearance revocation on national security grounds

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed Turkish firm Celebi’s challenge to the revocation of its security clearance by India’s aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), citing national security concerns. The order reinforces India’s firm stance on safeguarding its critical infrastructure.

According to a PTI report, Justice Sachin Datta rejected the petitions filed by Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, which handle ground operations and cargo terminal management at multiple airports across the country. The verdict was reserved on May 23.

BCAS had revoked Celebi’s security clearance on May 15, shortly after Turkey publicly supported Pakistan and condemned India’s anti-terror operations across the border. The central government had defended its decision, stating it was taken in the "interest of national security" and based on specific intelligence inputs that continuing Celebi’s services could pose a security risk.

PTI reported that the government’s counsel emphasised the "unprecedented" threat to aviation security and justified the prompt revocation of security clearance.

Celebi’s legal team argued that the government’s decision violated principles of natural justice and claimed that the Director General of BCAS should have given the company an opportunity to be heard, after giving notice of "proposed punishment" and subsequently given reasons for their action.

However, the Centre, as per PTI, maintained that in matters involving national security, procedural safeguards can justifiably be bypassed when there is credible intelligence of potential risks.

The security clearance for Celebi’s Indian operations, part of Turkey’s Celebi group, had been granted in November 2022. The company has been present in India’s aviation sector for over 15 years and employs more than 10,000 people, operating at nine airports.

The revocation order from BCAS had clearly stated: "…the security clearance in respect of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security."

(With inputs from PTI)