Exercise and a plant-based diet healthiest way to lose weight as compared to weight-loss drugs: Survey

NEW DELHI: As weight-loss drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide dominate global headlines, a new nationwide survey shows that 87 per cent of Indian adults believe it is important to learn about non-drug-supported weight loss methods, following concerns over safety and long-term use.

The study, which was conducted among 1,000 people residing in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, found that excess weight is a struggle for many Indians, and most have tried to lose weight.

The most important reasons to lose weight for Indian adults include improved energy, reducing risk of chronic disease, and improved self-esteem/mental health.

Exercise programs were largely seen as being the healthiest and most sustainable way to lose weight, it found.

"As conversations around weight-loss drugs dominate headlines, many people are concerned about side effects and safety and are asking what options exist beyond medications,” said Dr. Vanita Rahman, internal medicine physician with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

“A healthful, plant-based diet - low in fat and rich in fiber - can support long-term weight control without the risks associated with drug therapies. It’s a sustainable strategy that equips patients with safer, evidence-based options for weight control,” said Rahman.

The survey, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a non-profit organization that promotes preventive medicine, conducts clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and effectiveness in education and research, also revealed gaps in understanding of the widely publicized GLP-1 medications - a class of drugs primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Although 82 per cent of respondents had heard of these drugs, only 18 per cent could correctly explain how these drugs work.

Many mistakenly believed they burn fat (26 per cent) or speed up metabolism (20 per cent), while 18 per cent were unsure.

The survey showed widespread concerns about safety of these drugs, which are now available in India too.