'Fraudulent': Congress slams government assertion on India being among 'most equal' countries

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday termed as "fraudulent" and "intellectually dishonest" the government's assertion that India is among the world's most equal countries, and said the Modi government cannot simply wish away the stark reality of deepening inequalities by "doctoring data."

The opposition party's attack came after an official release, citing World Bank data, said inequality in India has come down significantly between 2011-12 and 2022-23, making it the fourth-most equal country globally.

The Congress demanded that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) must clarify as to the origins of this press release and retract it immediately.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Aap chronology samajhiye. The World Bank released its Poverty and Equity Brief for India in April 2025. Immediately after, the Congress released a statement identifying the several warning signs that the World Bank had flashed for poverty and inequality in India - including warnings about government data underestimating inequality."

Three months after its release, on July 5, the Modi government's drumbeaters and cheerleaders in the "Press (mis)Information Bureau" issued a press release making the "staggeringly out-of-touch" claim that India is among the world's most equal societies, Ramesh said in a statement.