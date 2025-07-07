‘If you’re such a big boss, step out of Maharashtra, come to Bihar, UP’: BJP MP dares Thackeray cousins

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray over recent incidents in Maharashtra where individuals from Hindi-speaking regions were reportedly assaulted for not conversing in Marathi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dubey strongly condemned the alleged violence and challenged the Thackeray cousins to step outside Maharashtra and attempt similar actions in other parts of the country.

“Come to UP, Bihar or Tamil Nadu. Tumhe patak-patak ke maarenge (people will thrash you black and blue),” Dubey said, referring to the Thackerays’ remarks targeting individuals from Hindi-speaking backgrounds working in Maharashtra.

Dubey further dared them to “go to Mahim dargah and try and assault any Urdu or Urdu-speaking person,” ANI reported.

Addressing Raj Thackeray’s controversial instruction to his party workers, "beat but don’t make a video." Dubey said, “You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have? If you have the courage to beat Hindi-speaking people, then you should also beat those who speak Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu. If you are such a big ‘boss’, step out of Maharashtra and come to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, or Tamil Nadu tumko patak patak ke maarenge.”

He further said, “We all respect Marathi and the people of Maharashtra, who fought for India's independence. The BMC election is coming, and that’s why Raj and Uddhav are doing cheap politics. If they have courage, they should go to Mahim and beat any Hindi or Urdu-speaking people in front of Mahim dargah.”