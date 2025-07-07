Insider track | Cabinet rejig talks spark speculation

The fear of losing ministerial positions is increasingly palpable, with rumours in the corridors of power that several ministers may be dropped in an imminent Union Cabinet reshuffle. The growing speculation is the reshuffle will take place by the end of August. It may induct many fresh faces, while dropping those with dissatisfactory performance over their two consecutive terms in office. “They may be reassigned to organisational duties, given their experience,” a senior functionary remarked. He said their roles may be redefined at the national and state levels within the organisation or special party roles could be assigned to them.

In the anticipated reshuffle, ministries currently under dual charge, such as Minority Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology, Social Justice and Development of the Northeast are expected to have full-time cabinet ministers. There is also strong speculation that the Ministry of Finance may undergo a change in leadership, with a new minister appointed. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) may see a shift at the Minister of State level. “There is a strong possibility of change in the MEA, if not at the Cabinet level, then certainly at the MoS level,” remarked a senior government source. “The performance of every minister is under scrutiny, as the Prime Minister does not tolerate even slight laxity or subpar performance”, remarked an official.

Maha language row worries Bihar BJP

The BJP, preparing for the Bihar Assembly polls, is worried following reports of non-Marathi-speaking individuals being attacked in Maharashtra. A senior BJP leader from North India, remarked bitterly, “The hooliganism being perpetrated against non-Marathi-speakers in Mumbai could have serious repercussions for the BJP in Bihar polls, as majority of those being targeted come from either Bihar or UP”. The ongoing conflict over language in Maharashtra is reverberating across rural Bihar.

Many people from the state, who move to Mumbai to make a living, are scared and demoralised. The BJP is anxious that the opposition could exploit these isolated incidents to undermine the NDA in the upcoming elections. The BJP central leadership “must take this matter seriously,” said a party leader from Bihar. Sources in Delhi revealed the Maharashtra government has been asked to urgently tackle the ‘hooliganism’. “Party workers in Maharashtra also have a responsibility to act against those who target non-Marathi speakers, as this could also raise questions about the BJP government’s policy on linguistic freedom,” said a source.