Khalistani terrorist Happy Passia, wanted in 14 grenade attacks across Punjab, likely to be extradited from US

CHANDIGARH: Happy Passia, an alleged mastermind of 14 grenade attacks across Punjab and a wanted notorious gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist is likely to be extradited from the United States to India.

Highly placed sources said that the US authorities have confirmed to the Indian security agencies that the extradition of Happy Passia, whose real name is Harpreet Singh, who is linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and also has links with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan has been approved.

However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

In January this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) put a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Passia in a case of the hand grenade attack in September last year on a house in Sector 10 of Chandigarh by two youths.

The attack targeted a retired Superintendent of Police, Jaskirat Singh Chahal, who served as the Station House Officer (SHO) in Nakodar in 1986, during which four sikh protesters were killed in police firing.

In 2021, Passia illegally entered the US through the Mexico border with the help of a human trafficking network and continued to coordinate terror activities from there.