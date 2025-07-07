Milkman caught spitting in milk before delivery, detained in Lucknow

A milkman was detained in the Lucknow on Sunday after a resident alleged he saw the man spitting into the milk before delivering it. The incident was reportedly captured on a CCTV camera installed at the customer's residence.

According to police, Mohammad Sharif, also known as Pappu, was delivering milk in the Gomti Nagar area when the act was recorded.

Lav Shukla, a resident of Vinay Khand in Gomti Nagar, viewed the footage on Saturday morning and promptly lodged a complaint at the local police station.

“The accused has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned,” Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Tiwari told PTI. "Further legal action is being initiated."

A video purportedly showing the incident has since surfaced on social media, adding to growing public concern over food safety practices.

This case follows a troubling pattern of similar incidents reported across Uttar Pradesh in recent months.

In September last year, a video from Saharanpur went viral showing a teenager allegedly spitting on rotis at an eatery. The establishment’s owner was subsequently arrested. Other incidents have included a juice vendor in Ghaziabad accused of mixing urine into beverages, and two men in Noida caught selling juice tainted with saliva.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously issued strict directives aimed at curbing food adulteration. These include mandatory CCTV installation at all food outlets, visible display of proprietor details, and compulsory use of gloves and masks by food handlers.

The Chief Minister also called for thorough verification of food establishment staff and recommended amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act to ensure greater accountability and hygiene.

