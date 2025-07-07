PM Modi likely to visit UK in late July, formalising trade deal on agenda

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United Kingdom in the last week of July, sources said, in what could mark a key moment for India–UK ties as both sides prepare to formalise their long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

This will be Modi’s first visit to the UK since Labour leader Keir Starmer took office as British Prime Minister. Sources said the two leaders are expected to announce the formal signing of the FTA, which was concluded in May after years of negotiations. They add that the visit is in the works and will be announced once dates are finalised.

The trade pact, described by both sides as “historic, ambitious, and mutually beneficial,” aims to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and boost bilateral trade and investment flows.

It follows nearly three years after Modi and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set a 2022 deadline for the deal, which was delayed due to contentious issues such as tariffs and political instability in the UK.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also visited the UK last week, in what is seen as preparatory groundwork ahead of the Prime Minister’s likely visit.

Meanwhile, the Maldives is also expected to be part of Modi’s travel itinerary this month. President Mohamed Muizzu has invited Modi to attend the country’s Independence Day celebrations on July 26 as Chief Guest, signalling a thaw in recent tensions between New Delhi and Malé.