Punjab govt to introduce stringent anti-sacrilege bill, proposes life term or death penalty

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government is set to introduce a fresh and more stringent bill to tackle acts of sacrilege during a special two-day assembly session scheduled for July 10 and 11. The proposed legislation includes provisions for life imprisonment or even the death penalty for individuals found guilty of desecrating any religious scripture.

This will be the third consecutive Punjab government to bring forward anti-sacrilege legislation. Previous attempts by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government in 2016 and the Congress government in 2018 were either returned by the Centre or failed to receive Presidential assent.

During a meeting held last Saturday at the Chief Minister’s official residence with representatives of the Sarb Dharam Beadbi Rokko Kanoon Morcha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the government’s intent to introduce the new law. Sources confirmed that a state-specific amendment to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be required.

“The government is currently seeking legal opinion on including the death penalty for sacrilege. If not legally viable, the bill will at least propose life imprisonment,” a senior official said.