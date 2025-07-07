Railway Minister announces key projects for poll-bound Bihar; says Rs 10,000 crore budget allotted

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his visit to Patna on Monday ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, announced the introduction of four new Amrit Bharat trains and that a budget of Rs 10,000 crore has been sanctioned to strengthen railway infrastructure in the state.

Speaking at the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for a new level crossing gate near Karpoori Gram railway station in Samastipur district, the minister also inaugurated several upgraded passenger amenities at the station.

"The NDA government at the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore in this year's budget for rail infrastructure in Bihar," Vaishnaw told reporters.

"In the past 11 years, over 34,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid, and 1,300 stations are being redeveloped as modern Amrit Bharat stations," he added.

The four new trains will include a daily train from Patna to Delhi, weekly services from Darbhanga and Malda to Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, services from Saharsa to Amritsar in Punjab, and a daily service from Jogbani to Erode in Tamil Nadu.