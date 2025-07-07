RSS differs with BJP on Hindi in Maharashtra schools, says primary education must use state language

MUMBAI: Amid the row over the imposition of Hindi, RSS prachar pramukh (publicity in-charge) Sunil Ambekar on Monday said that primary education in any state should be imparted in the respective state language.

The Maharashtra government had earlier cancelled two government resolutions that sought to implement the three-language policy, under which Hindi would have been the default third language.

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ decision to introduce Hindi as the third language in primary schools, opposition parties criticised the move, saying that primary education in Maharashtra should be in Marathi only, and no other language would be accepted.

Taking a position different from the BJP, Ambekar clarified that primary education in any state should be in the language of that particular state. He said that all languages in India are national languages.

“People of that respective state speak in the language of that respective state only. We always say that the state should give education in their own state language only. The local languages should be taught in the respective state,” said the RSS functionary.

The RSS had also previously taken a different stand from the BJP on the issue of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that Aurangzeb’s tomb was unnecessary, which sparked controversy. However, Ambekar addressed a press conference and said the Aurangzeb tomb was a non-issue for the organisation, distancing himself from the BJP’s view.