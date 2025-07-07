Six inmates escape Simdega remand home in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Six inmates, involved in serious cases including murder, fled from the Simdega remand home by scaling the boundary wall using a makeshift arrangement of drums.

According to police, one of the absconding inmates’ is from Latehar, two from West Singhbhum and three from Gumla.

SP has confirmed the incident, saying that a manhunt has been launched to track them down.

“Six inmates of the remand home escaped late in the evening on Sunday. We have launched an extensive hunt to track them out,” said Simdega SP Md Arshi. He, however, refused to share further details in this regard, saying that there are a few developments in this regard which could not be disclosed at that point of time.

Notably, an inmate of Simdega remand home had died during treatment a few months ago, allegedly after being beaten up by the authorities there.

Earlier on April 2 this year, 21 inmates of a remand home in Chaibasa had escaped from the main gate after attacking the guards on duty while Sarhul was being celebrated across the states.